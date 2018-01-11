Pensioner knocked to floor during robbery in Doncaster home

A Doncaster man, aged 74, was knocked to the floor during a robbery in his own home.

South Yorkshire Police said a man forced his way into a house in Lorna Road, Mexborough, at around 5.10pm on Tuesday, January 9, and knocked the 74-year-old man occupant to the floor before stealing his watch.

The OAP suffered minor injuries but has been left 'incredibly shaken and distressed by what has happened,' a police spokeswoman said.

The culprit, who fled towards Kirby Street, was white, around 6ft tall, of a large and muscular build and had no front teeth.

He was wearing a dark, hooded top.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 731 of January 9.