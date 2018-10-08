Pensioner in hospital after collision which sparked closure of  major South Yorkshire road

A pensioner is in hospital following a collision with a car in an incident which saw the closure of a major Doncaster road on Monday night.

High Street in Bentley was closed for several hours on Monday evening after a 70-year-old man was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “We can confirm that there was a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at around 7pm on Monday evening on High Street in Bentley.

“A male in his 70s is currently in hospital.”

