Pensioner goes on trial accused of committing historic child sex offences in Sheffield   

A 71-year-old man has gone on trial, accused of a number of sex offences alleged to have been committed against a girl under 14 in Sheffield during the 1980s.

John Shaw went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Monday, January 14) accused of a total of eight sex offences.

Shaw, now of Station Road, North Walsham, Norfolk faces charges of attempted rape; indecency with a child under 14 and indecent assault.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Sheffield during the 1980s.

The jury were played a video interview with the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who told police that Shaw sexually touched and attempted to rape her as a child.

She said he also forced her to sexually touch him.

The alleged offending took place when the complainant was aged between 10 and 14-years-old.

During the video interview, the complainant said she initially reported Shaw to South Yorkshire Police in the 1980s, but said she was told her account of his alleged offending was ‘too detailed’ to be believed.

“What made that worse is that the two officers who told me that were women,” said the complainant.

Shaw denies all charges.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, continues.

