Pensioner arrested on suspicion of starting blaze in Sheffield apartment

A pensioner is under arrest this morning on suspicion of starting a fire in a Sheffield apartment.
The fire in Severn Court, Severn Road, Broomhill, was discovered shortly before midnight.
The occupants inside the flat were not injured.
A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody this morning.
The blaze was dealt with by firefighters.