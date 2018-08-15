Pensioner arrested on suspicion of starting blaze in Sheffield apartment

A pensioner is under arrest this morning on suspicion of starting a fire in a Sheffield apartment.

The fire in Severn Court, Severn Road, Broomhill, was discovered shortly before midnight.

The occupants inside the flat were not injured.

A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody this morning.

The blaze was dealt with by firefighters.