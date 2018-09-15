Pensioner among seven hurt in Doncaster after bus and car crash on main road 

Seven people have been injured after a bus and car crashed on the A19 near Doncaster.

A 78-year-old man was among six people on the bus who were hurt when it collided with a car at around 1.55pm on Thursday.

Seven people were injured when a bus and car collided on the A19 near Holme Lane. Picture: Google

A grey Volvo V40, travelling along the A19 Doncaster Road towards Askern, was involved in a collision with a single decker bus, travelling towards Bentley.

READ MORE: Children’s Air Ambulance unveiled at its new home at Doncaster airport, as crew reveals landing area near Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Five people travelling on the bus suffered minor injuries.

A 78-year-old man, who was also a passenger on the bus, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries but was discharged later that day.

A 28-year-old woman driving the Volvo suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man exposed himself to 13-year-old girl and tried to lure her into van in Doncaster

The collision happened close to the junction with Holme Lane.

A black vehicle was waiting to turn into Holme Lane, from the A19 Doncaster Road, when the crash happened.

Officers are asking witnesses to the collision to get in touch as police try to identify and trace the black vehicle.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 436 of September 13, 2018.

READ MORE: Ladies Day at St Leger Festival brings out best dressed residents – and one very glamorous dog