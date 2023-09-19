Pennine Five bringing new ‘vibrancy’ and ‘energy’ to Sheffield City Centre
Shaffaq Mohammed, Leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, visited the development alongside Martin Smith, chair of the Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee.
The visit of these two key stakeholders shows how Pennine Five has truly captured the attention of those within the city and highlights the outstanding refurbishment by RBH Development. The tour also showcased the class-leading accessibility facilities and acclaimed green credentials of the development.
Creating an inclusive and welcoming focal point for on-site businesses and the wider community, Pennine Five is the catalyst behind the rebirth of this area of the city and will help drive future investment. A prominently inaccessible and closed-off campus previously, RBH is opening up the site to the wider community, with work on an attractive central public plaza expected to complete later this year.
The project has already been recognised regionally within the property sector, winning the prestigious Sustainable Development of the Year at this year’s South Yorkshire Property Dinner Awards.
Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, said:
“It was a great pleasure to visit Pennine Five with my colleague Cllr. Martin Smith. The developer has done an outstanding job bringing back the old HSBC buildings to life and I particularly commend them on their focus to make the facilities the most user-accessible and green.
“As the property welcomes more new and varied tenants, and also delivers a community plaza for breakout and rest and relaxation, I have no doubt it will help to bring even greater vibrancy and energy to the City centre.
“If you haven’t visited the facility, I would suggest you really do so.”
Martin McKervey, chair of the Sheffield Property Association, commented:
“We are very proud to have RBH Properties as a member of the Sheffield Property Association.
“Pennine Five is a key location in our city centre. It is much more than bricks and mortar. A business community that brings out the very best in people, it will allow occupiers to thrive and to grow in a collaborative campus-style environment, all set around an inspiring communal plaza.
“RBH and Pennine Five is an important statement of the ambition and confidence we have in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.”
Peter Whitely, director of Knight Frank, who acts as agent for the development, added:
“Pennine Five offers exceptionally high quality and varied office space right in the heart of the City.
“With over 400 car parking spaces - unheard of for the location - together with significant investment in access ramps, EV charging points and bike friendly faculties - Pennine Five is really setting the pace for such re-purposed office space.”