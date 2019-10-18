Penistone will get some of Barnsley Council’s first electric car charging points
Some of first of a network of charging points for electric vehicles to be installed across Barnsley will go into service at the council’s car park adjacent to the Paramount cinema in Penistone, it has emerged.
Two charging stations will be installed, providing the opportunity for owners to charge their cars overnight as well as allowing daytime visitors to top up their batteries.
They form part of a new package to upgrade the borough’s infrastructure to support electric vehicles as the council prepares to take delivery of its own electric vehicles and has announced plans to cut carbon emissions in the years ahead.
Coun Dave Griffin, who represents the Penistone West ward, said he was hopeful the new charging points would help to bring more visitors into the town, as well as providing modern facilities for residents as motoring habits change.
He believes motorists passing through South Yorkshire may use Penistone as a refuelling point, opening up the prospects of new visitors to shops and cafes while they wait for their cars to charge.
A total of 45 dual electric charging points will be installed across the borough, in the town centre and outlaying ‘principal towns’ including Penistone, providing charging for 90 vehicles.
The work is being part-funded by a Government grant, with Barnsley Council also putting money in.
“It can be used for overnight charging by residents who perhaps don’t have overnight parking at home and perhaps for people passing through South Yorkshire who will stop in Penistone and hopefully make use of the High Street shops.
“It is putting the infrastructure in place which will be needed to reach the climate change target,” he said.