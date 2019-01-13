Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Sheffield

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital this evening following a collision with a car in Sheffield.

Police were called just before 6pm this evening to Upwell Street, between Hollywell Road and Owler Lane in the Grimesthorpe area to reports of a collision.

A female pedestrian was in collision with a vehicle, and was taken to hospital for her injuries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the woman’s injuries appeared to not be as serious as emergency services first thought.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the incident.

However, it has since been reopened.