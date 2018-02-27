Pedestrian struck on busy Sheffield road

A busy Sheffield road is now closed in both directions following reports that a pedestrian was involved in a collision earlier today.

Eyewitnesses claim the man was involved in a collision close to a crossing point on Western Bank, which runs from Sheffield Children's Hospital past the University of Sheffield and down to the Brook Hill roundabout.

The dual carriageway was initially closed to traffic heading towards Sheffield city centre but is now closed in both directions.

Bus passengers have been warned to expect 'very heavy delays' as a result of the road closure.

Services have been diverted to avoid the scene of the collision.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.