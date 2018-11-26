Pedestrian still fighting for life after collision in Sheffield

Have your say

A pedestrian is still fighting for life after a collision in Sheffield.

The man was struck by a minibus on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, between 4am and 4.15am on Saturday, November 24.

He was struck close to the junction with Bastock Road as the minibus was travelling towards the city centre.

The man suffered life threatening head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he remains today.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 167 of November 24.