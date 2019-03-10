Pedestrian seriously injured in collision in Sheffield

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Sheffield,.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Prince of Wales Road, near to the junction with Castlebeck Avenue at around 6:40pm last night, Saturday, March 9.

READ MORE: Woodhead Pass closed in both directions due to serious collision involving two HGVS and car

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains today.

The car, a grey Jaguar XF, is believed to have stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

READ MORE: Hour-by-hour forecast for today as Met Office weather warning for snow remains in place

South Yorkshire police said the car was later recovered by officers a short distance away from where the incident took place.

They are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dashcam footage of the incident.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital with head injuries following fight at block of flats in Sheffield

Anyone with information about the collision should call police on 101 quoting incident number 787 of Saturday March 9.