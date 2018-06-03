Pedestrian injured after being hit by car on busy Sheffield road

Have your say

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a busy Sheffield road.

Emergency services were called to Ecclesall Road at around 11.50pm on Saturday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the collision took place near the Shell Petrol Station and the pedestrian was taken to hospital.

The age or gender of the pedestrian has not been released.

The spokesman added the pedestrian's injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.