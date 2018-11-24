Pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by vehicle in Sheffield

A man is fighting for his life in hospital today after being hit by a vehicle in Sheffield.

The pedestrian as struck by a van/taxi minibus on Penistone Road at around 4am this morning.

The scene of a police incident on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: Deborah Jayne Law

The accident is believed to have happened close to the junction with Bastock Road.

READ MORE: Police close main road in Sheffield

The vehicle was travelling towards the city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Police at the scene of an incident on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture by Simon D Glasby

READ MORE: Manhunt underway after gun brandished during Sheffield robbery

The road was closed for more than five hours while forensic officers carried out investigations at the scene.

It has since reopened.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, and in particular any dashcam footage, of the accident.

READ MORE: Grill your Sheffield politicians – The Star Cabinet is back

Anyone with information is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 167 of November 24, 2018.