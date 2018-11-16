Pedestrian dies following South Yorkshire road collision

A pedestrian has died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Doncaster.

Marcus Dean Stapleton suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision, which happened yesterday (Thursday, November 15) at around 6.20pm on Clay Lane West in Long Sandall.

Marcus Dean Stapleton.

Mr Stapleton was taken to hospital, where he sadly died this afternoon. His family has asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

The collision is believed to have taken place near to ‘Quick Skips’ with the car – a black Mercedes – travelling towards Doncaster.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing top the public for information about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone who witnessed it, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 690 of 15 November 2018.