Peaks Uniques returns bigger and better for spring 2023

Independent makers and retailers will be making their way to Crystal Peaks as Peaks Uniques makes its first appearance of 2023 on Saturday, March 11.

Crystal Peaks welcomes the return of Peaks Uniques this March

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre.

The first Peaks Uniques in autumn 2021 attracted more than 30 stalls featuring everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards, art works, jewellery and pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

Since then, the event has proved so successful with visitors that it has become a firm favourite with both makers and shoppers.

And this first event of 2023 in the Crystal Peaks central atrium from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, March 11, will be the biggest to date, with almost 50 different stall holders taking part.

“At Crystal Peaks we are always very keen to support our local independent businesses and crafts and we have been completely overwhelmed by the public response to the Peaks Uniques concept,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“The emphasis with Peaks Uniques is on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“With so many people taking part this time, we are confident there really will be something to attract the attention of all our shoppers."