Peaks Uniques makes an April return

Independent makers and retailers will be making their way to Crystal Peaks on April 1 for the rescheduled first Peaks Uniques of 2023.

Crystal Peaks welcomes the return of Peaks Uniques

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre.

The first date of 2023, set for March 11, had to be cancelled as heavy snow gripped the region.

But April 1 will see almost 50 stalls at the centre, featuring everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards, art works, jewellery and pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

“At Crystal Peaks we are always very keen to support our local independent businesses and crafts and we have been completely overwhelmed by the public response to the Peaks Uniques concept,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“The emphasis with Peaks Uniques is on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“With so many people taking part this time, we are confident there really will be something to attract the attention of all our shoppers.”