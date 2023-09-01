News you can trust since 1887
Independent makers and retailers will be back at Crystal Peaks on September 23 for the final Peaks Uniques of 2023.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:55 BST

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre, selling everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards and gifts, art works, jewellery and even pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

For the final event of this year, which runs from 9am to 4pm in the Crystal Peaks central atrium, there will be a range of around 40 different stalls on offer.

“We have been consistently overwhelmed by the public response to the Peaks Uniques concept and 2023 has been our most successful season yet,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Peaks Uniques is back this SeptemberPeaks Uniques is back this September
“The emphasis with Peaks Uniques is on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“This will be the final event of the year and comes just as people are starting to think about Christmas shopping so we are sure they will able to spot some unusual gift ideas.”

For more information visit crystalpeakscentre.com

