Peaks Uniques is back for a summer session

Pick up a special Father’s Day gift as independent makers and retailers return to Crystal Peaks this June for the Peaks Uniques summer session.

Peaks Uniques returns to Crystal Peaks in time for Father's Day

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping mall.

Now an established attraction, Peaks Uniques is back on June 17 from 9am to 4pm when around 40 stalls will feature everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards, art works, jewellery and pet accessories - all created by independent and mainly local artists and craftspeople.

“The response from both traders and the public has been overwhelmingly positive and we are delighted that Peaks Uniques has now become a regular part of our calendar,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“For this summer session, the emphasis will again on the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“Because it’s the day before Father’s Day, it will also be the perfect time to pop in and choose that last minute gift.

“With so many people taking part, we are confident there really will be something to attract the attention of all our shoppers.”