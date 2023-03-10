Peaks Uniques event cancelled as heavy snow continues

The spring Peaks Uniques event at Crystal Peaks has been cancelled as poor weather conditions continue to affect roads across the region.

Peaks Uniques has been cancelled as heavy snow continues to affect the region

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre.

The event now attracts almost 50 stalls, featuring everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards, art works, jewellery and pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the date scheduled for March 11 has now been cancelled as a result of severe weather.

“Our aim is always to remain open but we do need to take a sensible and proportionate approach in order to ensure the health and safety of visitors,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Therefore, due to continuing adverse weather conditions, tomorrow’s Peaks Uniques event will be cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Centre, our aim is always to remain open, however we do need to take a sensible and proportionate approach in order to ensure the health and safety of visitors.