Paul shares Mary’s story in support of St Luke’s Christmas campaign

It was in December 2019, after spending a final family Christmas at home, that Mary Lawless knew she needed to be at St Luke’s Hospice.

“I think we’d known it would be our final Christmas as a family so it was a very bitter sweet and poignant period and by New Year’s Eve Mary knew that it was time,” says husband Paul.

​“She moved into the hospice on New Year’s Day and spent the final 40 days of her life being looked after by St Luke’s.”

​Mary, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, knew better than many people all about the work St Luke’s does because she had been part of the hospice team for 20 years before her retirement, working as a nurse both on the St Luke’s In Patient Centre and then as a member of the Community team.

Paul is sharing Mary's story as part of the St Luke's Hospice Christmas campaign

​Even so, the family say they were overwhelmed by the support they received in Mary’s final days and it was a time that inspired Paul to write his first book of poetry, A Late Journey, which is printed by Olympia Publishers.

​And it is why Paul is now also sharing the family’s story to encourage people to support the St Luke’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

​“Christmas was always a bit hit and miss for us because they would share the shift patterns around, so sometimes Christmas dinner would be an early meal and sometimes a late one, depending on her duties – but I never remember Mary grumbling about that because it was just part of the job,” he recalls.

​“St Luke’s isn’t a sad place – nearly all the time Mary was a patient, we never stopped laughing and there is a wonderful atmosphere of warmth and support that meets you as soon as you arrive. It’s total care and there was always somebody asking if there was something Mary needed, anticipating all her requirements but also being fantastic with me and our daughters and all the friends and family who wanted to come and see her.

​“St Luke’s is the most wonderful, extraordinary institution and one that Sheffield is lucky to have.

​“We will all die and many of us will die in situations that are difficult so having a place like St Luke’s, that can deal with the emotional and physical requirements of people facing death – as well as supporting their friends and relatives – is just priceless.”

​To make a donation to the St Luke’s Christmas campaign, visit stlukeshospice.org.uk/christmas-appeal.