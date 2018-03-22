Paul Pogba names his childhood heroes - including one Sheffield Wednesday legend

Have your say

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has included a Sheffield Wednesday legend in a list of players he idolised growing up.

The French international named a star-studded list of football legends; including Maradona, Pele, Zidane and Messi.

But, while speaking to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports, Pogba included a former famous Sheffield Wednesday face on this list of legends.

Pogba named Wednesday legend Chris Waddle as one his childhood idols, along with other greats including Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Kaka.

When asked who his idols were, Pogba said: "When I was smaller I always looked up to Zidane, Messi, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo.

"I had videos of Maradona. Pele, Chris Waddle, Kaka, many players. I wanted to have all the virtues of those players.

"Now I look more at players like Iniesta, Yaya Toure, Kevin De Bruyne who is a young player and Modric who is a very strong midfielder player. I look at them to try to be better."

Waddle arrived at Hillsborough in June 1992 in a £1 million move from Marseille before winning the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year award in 1993.

For many Owls fans, Waddle is regarded with a God-like status and regarded as the greatest Sheffield Wednesday player of all time.