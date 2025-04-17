Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Affectionately dubbed a ‘local celebrity', Patch has become a familiar face across the city, racking up miles on her paws.

Patch isn’t your average house cat. While most felines are content sunbathing on window sills or curled up on the sofa, seven-year-old tortoiseshell Patch prefers wandering the streets of Sheffield - popping into pubs, raiding delis and winning hearts along the way.

“She’s been as far as 1.5 miles from home before, which for a cat is quite something,” says her owner, Lorna, from Crookes.

“She regularly clocks 11km walks, and this April alone, she’s been on the move for 4,381 minutes!”

An 11km walk is an extraordinary distance for a cat, as most domestic felines typically roam no more than 0.5 to 1km from home. Even more adventurous outdoor cats rarely exceed a 3km range.

Patch’s ability to cover over 11km in a single outing cements her status as a true local legend.

Patch’s wanderlust means she’s a frequent visitor at local businesses, particularly those with food on offer.

“We’ve had to collect her from pubs, shops, even a deli where she was treated to plenty of tasty snacks while she waited to come home, she just loves people and being part of the action,” Lorna laughs.

Over the years, Patch has strolled into a range of unexpected places, including King Edward School, Reigate Children’s Centre and even a care home. But it’s not just public places - she’s also made herself at home in numerous student houses.

“She absolutely adores students,” says Lorna.

“It’s a nice change for them - they get to look after a cat for a while, and she gets spoiled with tuna. She knows how to pick her spots.”

Patch’s unique social calendar is known about thanks to a GPS tracker, which Lorna swears by.

“We’ve had the tracker since she was one. Honestly, thank God for modern technology — we’d be lost without it,” she says.

And even with the tracker, rescues are still part of the routine. Patch has been retrieved more than 50 times over the years, often after crossing major roads or following someone a little too far from home.

“Most of the time we leave her to it,” says Lorna. “But if we see she’s near a big road or someone calls us, we’ll go pick her up.”

Patch's bold adventures began when she was just six months old. She was first spotted in Walkley and eventually taken to a vet in Handsworth before being reunited with Lorna.

Not long after, Patch started appearing in posts on local Facebook groups, with people sharing updates about finding her on their doorsteps or wandering through their neighbourhoods.

It was these frequent sightings that inspired Lorna to create a dedicated Facebook page, where she could keep everyone updated on Patch's many travels.

Patch has even built a little online fanbase through her Facebook updates, where Lorna chronicles her travels:

February 2023: “Followed someone home from Manchester Road to Crosspool and enjoyed a lovely evening being fed salmon!”

August 2023: “Rescue No. 47 — Ranmoor. After a quiet few weeks, she was back at it. 8 miles in 24 hours. Located via tracker.”

May 2024: “Rescue No. 51 — Crosspool. First big outing in over six months. She crossed a major road so we brought her home.”

April 2025: “Rescue No. 58 — From Lydgate Lane to Coldwell Lane in just 20 minutes. Found some people to follow — off she went!”

“She’s got a magic way of making friends, she’ll just spot someone, follow them and suddenly she’s in their home,” says Lorna.

Patch relaxing after a long day | Lorna

Patch’s fans have sometimes said to Lorna: “ I’ve seen her, it’s the local celebrity!”

It’s not just her explorations that make Patch a character. She’s also known for her “tortitude” — the term used to describe the famously sassy personality of tortoiseshell cats.

“She definitely has an attitude,” says Lorna. “She loves a fuss, but only when she’s in the mood. If not, she’ll let you know about it!”

Despite all her independence, Patch still brings comfort and connection to those around her. During lockdown, her visits were a source of joy for many.

“She brought a lot of happiness to the community, especially during COVID,” Lorna recalls. “She went on so many walks - she really did brighten people's days.”

These days, Patch splits her time between lounging at home and exploring the city streets. She may not always be around, but her presence is always felt.

As Lorna puts it: “She’s not just a cat - she’s part of the community.”

