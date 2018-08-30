Passengers reminded over changes to South Yorkshire bus services that will take place this weekend

Bus passengers in South Yorkshire are being reminded about changes to services that will come into effect this Saturday, September 1.

The changes are being made to improve punctuality and access to employment, and as a result of changes to tendered bus service contracts.

There are improvements to services in Doncaster, with up to four buses per hour on services 57a/57c to the airport and local employment areas, and journey times between Finningley and Doncaster being reduced by up to 10 minutes on service 57f. There are improved services in Bessecarr and two new services 58a and 58c introduced to Manor Farm estate.

Service 86/86a is amended to provide access to Capitol Park and is extended to serve Moorends following requests from residents and after public consultation.

Across Barnsley, services currently operated under contract to SYPTE by Yorkshire Tiger will instead be operated by Stagecoach, Watersons and Powells. Service 37 will operate via Monk Bretton following customer feedback.

Service 2 to Sheffield will be rerouted in Sheffield City Centre to serve Sheffield Rail and Bus stations following customer requests.

Also in Sheffield, First service 1a will run between Herdings and Chapeltown Monday to Saturday daytime only. Stagecoach service 1 will continue to provide a service every 12 minutes in High Green. There is no change to route evenings and Sundays.

Services 50/50a/50b will operate a limited stop service following consultation with users to provide a quicker journey time to and from Sheffield for Mosborough and Eckington.

Service 52 will run between Woodhouse and Crookes Monday to Saturday daytimes. Service 52a will continue to provide a service every 10 minutes between Crookes and Hillsborough. There is no change to route evenings and Sundays.

Services 61/62 will only operate between Bradfield and Hillsborough.

Service 88 will be amended in Ecclesfield, and will no longer serve Smithy Wood Industrial Estate.

In Rotherham, services 22x and 221 will no longer serve Parkgate on Saturdays (1000-1600) and will operate via Mangham Road to avoid the continued delays to services.

Service 106 is renumbered 107 and extended via Lime Grove to Swinton Station.

Service 217 will no longer run and is replaced by service 107, revised service 218 and new service 218a following public consultation.

Services X1/X10 will operate via Drummond Street on journeys from Maltby to Rotherham to improve access between the Markets/Tesco and Forge Island following customer and business requests.

Customers are advised to check if their service has been affected on the Travel South Yorkshire website www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges, or by calling Traveline on 01709 515151.

Customers can also keep up to date by registering for the free timetable alert service on the Travel South Yorkshire website, which automatically sends an email when there is a service change due.