Passengers praise bus company for keeping South Yorkshire moving during snow storms

Passengers have praised a bus company for helping to keep South Yorkshire moving during snow storms this week.

The Beast from the East led to cars blocking roads, black ice and vehicles getting stuck in heavy snow - Stagecoach services still managed to carry more than 82, 000 passengers on Wednesday.

A Stagecoach member of staff.

A number of individual stories have now emerged from thankful passengers in which drivers have gone over and above to ensure they got to their destination.

One customer said: “I can't offer enough praise for the lady who drove the 50 from Sheffield to Mosborough on Wednesday at around 16:45.

"In extremely challenging conditions, and unfortunate circumstances she remained calm and collected, and was committed to getting her passengers home safely.

"We might have got home later than expected, but we got home in one piece. I thought it was important to let you know that your staff are doing an exemplary job.”

Another grateful passenger added: “Huge thanks to your driver on the 7:10 X10 service this morning. He got us from Barnsley to Leeds safely in awful conditions and all with a smile!

"Can’t recommend enough, 10/10 for service on the X10 as usual.”

A Doncaster passenger said: "Well done to all Stagecoach drivers today. Especially to X19 driver from Doncaster.

"Terrible conditions but handled the bus on the roads amazingly well. Didn't feel worried at all. Very safe and confident Driver."

Another customer added: “Thank you to the person behind the Stagecoach twitter account for putting up with all mad, angry or cold customers."

Matt Davies, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We are really proud of how well our drivers have responded to this extreme weather, ensuring their passengers get to and from work safe and sound.

“It is a real testament to the hard work and dedication that our staff put into their roles, day in and day out, so it is wonderful to receive such positive feedback from our passengers during this time.

“A big thank yo to our social media team for keeping everyone updated on Twitter, our Park and Ride Supervisor Jay for doing a brilliant job clearing the roads in the area and helping to coordinate the buses and trams – despite it being his day off – and of course our drivers for keeping our passengers safe on the road.”