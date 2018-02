Passengers disappointed as South Yorkshire bus firm announces plan to hike fares from next week

Have your say

Some bus passengers in South Yorkshire are to see their fares increase from next Sunday, it has been revealed.

From Sunday, March 4, Stagecoach are to increase the price of most of the tickets in the Barnsley and Dearne Valley areas.

A company spokesperson said they had tried 'very hard' to keep fares as low as possible and were aware passengers would be disappointed.

They added the fares still represented great value compared to the cost of running a car.

The new ticket prices will be as follows.

Barnsley dayrider - £3.70

Barnsley 7-day megarider - £12.30

Barnsley dayrider Plus - £4.40

Barnsley 7-day megarider Plus - £14.30

Dearne Valley dayrider - £4.20

Dearne Valley 7-day megarider - £13.80

Explorer- £6.50

Explorer child - £4.30

Family explorer - £11

West Yorkshire megarider - £17

Megarider Gold - £22

NEW Barnsley eveningrider Plus (After 6pm) - £2.50

Barnsley megarider 28-day and Xtra - £47

Barnsley megarider Plus 28-day and Xtra - £55

Dearne Valley megarider 28-day and Xtra - £53

Megarider Gold 28-day and Xtra - £85