Passengers describe horrific moment Sheffield tram-train collides with lorry 

Passengers travelling on the Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train service which crashed on its first day of service have described the horrific moment.

Steve Barber, vice president of the Light Rail Transport Association was travelling on the tram-train from Rotherham to Sheffield when it was hit by a lorry.

Steve Barber and Gary Nixon, who were travelling on board at the time

He described the moment the crash happened and how passengers were in 'complete shock' and 'floods of tears'.

He said: "I was sat in the front seat of the tram and we were approaching the junction and all I saw was a lorry in front and then the bed of it hit the tram.

"The next minute we were up in the air and my back went. The windows were all smashed and we landed about 6m to the left of the tracks."

Gary Nixon shared the pictures of the horrific crash

The collision took place at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Mr Barber estimated the tram-train was travelling at around 20mph when the collision took place.

He said: "There was a lady quite badly hurt and the ambulance and paramedics attended to her and two or three others who were in complete shock.

Gary Nixon described the moment glass shattered over the passengers

"The driver was fantastic and took charge of the situation as did the conductor but then once emergency services arrived they were in floods of tears."

Pictures show the damage caused when the Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train was involved in a crash on its first day of service.

Passenger Gary Nixon shared this photo exclusively with The Star which he took on board when it was in collision with a lorry at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road at around 3.30pm today.

Mr Nixon said: "I felt it before I saw it and then it just jumped in the air.

"I thought it was going to tip over at first and it just made a massive bang."

Mr Nixon said glass shattered onto passengers following the collision.

He added: "With it being the first day of the trams in Rotherham I just wanted to see what it was like.

" I won't be getting on it again for a while now."