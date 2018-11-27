Passenger illness leads to tram disruption in Sheffield city centre

Trams are not serving Sheffield city centre because of passenger illness
Trams are not serving Sheffield city centre because of passenger illness
0
Have your say

Trams are disrupted in Sheffield city centre this morning because of a passenger falling ill.

Stagecoach Supertram said that due to a passenger requiring an ambulance at Castle Square, services are turning back at Shalesmoor and Sheffield Station to avoid the city centre.

CRIME: Police visit homes of children playing with whips in Sheffield suburb

Sheffield massage parlour boss murder trial: LIVE updates from Sheffield Crown Court

POLICE: Crossbow, knives, air rifle, axe and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham