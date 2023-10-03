Sheffield Council's CEO Kate Josephs features prominently in the new Channel 4 drama Partygate, about lockdown-breaking on Downing Street.

The council boss admitted in January 2022 to breaking the rules she had helped draw up as head of the Government’s Covid Taskforce by hosting a leaving party at the Cabinet Office in December 2020 before departing for Sheffield.

The Channel 4 show Partygate, described by the broadcaster as factual drama telling the story of Covid from inside 10 Downing Street, is due to air on Tuesday, October 3, after which it will be available to watch on catch-up.

Who plays Sheffield Council CEO Kate Josephs in Partygate?

Kate Josephs is played in the docudrama by Kimberley Nixon, who has previously starred in TV shows including Cranford, Fresh Meat and Hebburn, and on the big screen in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Partygate is due to air on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 3, at 9.30pm. Photo: Channel 4

On IMDb (Internet Movie Database), Kimberley Nixon appears at the top of the list of cast members. Boris Johnson is played by Jon Culshaw, with Rebecca Humphries appearing as the former Prime Minister's wife, Carrie.

The blurb for Partygate states: "Karaoke, suitcases of wine, ambushing cake... this factual drama tells the story of Covid from inside 10 Downing Street as staff kicked back at lockdown-breaching parties."

What happened to Kate Josephs after she admitted breaking lockdown roles?

Kate Josephs was suspended on full pay from her £190,000 a year chief executive role at Sheffield Council after news of her involvement in the scandal broke.

She eventually returned to her position at the end of June and it later emerged that the affair had cost the cash-strapped council more than £150,000 including legal fees, Ms Joseph's pay while on leave and the extra £18,000 paid to senior officer Eugene Walker for covering her duties.

The Cabinet Office leaving do Ms Josephs hosted lasted for hours, with those attending bringing crisps, beer and prosecco, and music being played through a smartphone. It had gone midnight when Ms Josephs eventually left, after tidying up, with a small number of staff taking the link door into 10 Downing Street to join a separate leaving party at around 12.45am.

Ms Josephs was given a Fixed Penalty Notice for the breach in the first wave of fines, which she said she 'paid immediately'.