Party dog seeks a new home in Sheffield

American bulldog Meek is looking for a new home.

The Sheffield branch of the RSPCA is seeking owners for the two year old male.

A spokesman said: “Meek is a super duper, big, silly, soppy puppy with a heart of pure gold. He came to us due to welfare concerns. Sadly, people don’t always think through the needs of a big, boisterous and lively young dog - especially one like Meek who thinks he is the size of a Jack Russell.

“This big bouncy boy certainly doesn’t realise his size and will happily climb into your lap because he is convinced if he squeezes in tight he can fit regardless and who are we to tell him otherwise.

“Meek, although big and bouncy, is a sensitive soul who hasn’t really had the experiences and socialisation a pup should, so he requires a gentle approach when settling him into his new home.

“He is a curious fella that loves to use his nose to discover toys or tasty treats and by playing these little scent trail games it allows him to explore an environment without worrying and instead makes it fun.

“This fabulous boy has met a couple of dogs whilst being with us and although he has been very polite, he doesn’t always understand other dogs intentions and signals and some times he doesn’t quite get it right. He is currently looking to be the only dog in the home so he can continue his education without any pressure.”

They added: “Marvellous Meek is a serious party boy. He loves to play hard so any children in his home need to be teenage and willing and able to participate in his daily fun and care.”

If you can offer Meek a home please contact the RSPCA via rspcasheffield.home