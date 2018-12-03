Parts of Sheffield set to have snow THIS WEEK

Sheffield is set for an icy blast this week as temperatures plummet.

Later today cold air is set to sweep across most of the country and tonight there will be a frost overnight.

It will stay chilly during Tuesday and on Tuesday night an area of wet weather will move northwards across the country.

As the band of rain bumps into the cold air there will be snow over the higher parts of Sheffield and the Pennines, with a covering in places.

There could also be some snow to lower levels.

Later on in the week temperatures will rise with some very wet and windy weather expected for Friday.