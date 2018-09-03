Partner of Sheffield boxing legend Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham dies after three-year battle with cancer 

The partner of Sheffield boxing legend Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham has died after a battle with cancer.

Karen Neville was ill with stage-three bladder cancer and died in the early hours of Saturday.

Herol 'Bomber' Graham.

Karen was diagnosed with cancer three-and-a-half years ago and a fundraising page was set up to pay for treatment after tumours appeared on her spine earlier this summer.

It had raised more than £19,000 for treatment not available on the NHS.

Posting on Twitter, Herol said: “Karen lost her fight to cancer in the early hours of this morning. Please could I ask people to give us space and respect our wishes.”

Former British and European middleweight champion Herol, 58, was committed to a mental health institute in January.