Partner of jailed Sheffield fracking protester appeals for funds to help ‘kind and gentle soul’

The partner of a Sheffield scientist who was jailed for protesting against fracking has made an impassioned appeal for funds to help challenge his sentence.

Simon Roscoe Blevins, of Andover Street, in Burngreave, was one of three campaigners put behind bars last week after mounting lorries outside a shale gas drilling site in Lancashire.

Friends of the jailed anti-fracking protestor Simon Roscoe Blevins gather in a show of solidarity outside Sheffield Town Hall

The 26-year-old, who works as a soil research scientist at the University of Sheffield, was last week handed a 16-month prison sentence after being found guilty of causing a public nuisance.

His ‘devastated’ partner, the artist Sarah Jane Palmer, has urged people to back a crowdfunding campaign to free the trio.

“As many of you already know my best friend and partner has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for a peaceful protest against the fracking industry,” she wrote.

“Some of you who already know him as a very kind and gentle soul. He is a soil research scientist at the University of Sheffield and he knows through his research the devastating impact this process has on our soil and water.

“Please read the link and if you can please help by donating and sharing. The link leads to the fundraising site to raise funds to release Roscoe and the other two from prison and support them and us to get the legal support to appeal.”

She shared the link to the crowdfunding page which was set up to raise £23,000 to cover legal costs, travel expenses for friends and family to visit the trio behind bars and campaigning to highlight their plight.

Ms Palmer joined more than 100 friends and supporters of Mr Blevins for a candlelit gathering outside Sheffield Town Hall to show their support last week.

Mr Blevins and his fellow defendants, including a fourth protester who was given a suspended prison sentence, are understood to be the first to receive custodial sentences for their part in protests against fracking in the UK.

While many others have been arrested, those convicted previously were fined or ordered to complete community service.

More than £4,000 had been donated via the crowdfunding page, which you can find here, as of this morning.