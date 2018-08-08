Partial closure of Doncaster motorway for roadworks

Have your say

A motorway that runs through Doncaster will be partially closed this week for roadworks.

The northbound carriageway of the A1M between junctions 36 and 37 at Marr will be fully closed tonight, Thursday and Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Highways England said drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

