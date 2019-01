Part of the Tinsley Viaduct in Sheffield is currently closed to ‘high-sided’ vehicles due to strong winds.

Highways England say that the top deck of the Tinsley Viaduct, at Junction 34 of the M1 at Tinsley, near Meadowhall, has been closed to ‘high-sided’ vehicles in both directions.

This includes vehicles towing caravans, and a reduced speed is in place for all other vehicles.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “The wind is currently blowing over 45mph. Take extra care.”