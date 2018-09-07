Part of this major bus route in Sheffield will be closed next week despite protests ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Daytime road closures on a major bus route will go ahead despite concern from a transport body about the effect on commuters.

Part of the route between Crookes and Walkley will be closed during the daytime next week meaning commuters will have to make alternative journeys.

A notice for passengers.

The work is being undertaken by Amey on behalf of Sheffield Council as part of the wider Streets Ahead programme to improve the city's road network.

This is despite criticism from the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive - responsible for providing travel information to the public - which expressed concern over the potential disruption caused by the roadworks. Passengers have also vented their frustration at the move.

SYPTE refused to provide a comment from a named spokesperson, but in an email providing ‘background information’ explained that they raised concern with the council about the “late notice and the impact this would have on residents, in particular regarding bus service provision.”

It added they were told the decision to do the work during the daytime instead of at night was made because of the impact of “noise pollution” on residents.

SYPTE said the works are being undertaken next week ahead of students returning to university when traffic levels are “expected to increase.”

The organisation added that they discussed options with First to look at ways to reduce disruptions but “due to the short time scales, resources could not be rescheduled to better serve the area. “

Newly announced roadworks mean Heaveygate Road and Walkley Road will be closed at the junctions of South Road and Greenhow Street between 7am and 7pm between Monday, September 10, and Friday, September 14.

This latest development comes after Stagecoach bosses confirmed in the summer that the 52 will no longer run between Crookes and Hillsborough Monday to Saturday because of low usage. However, the route will still be served by the 52a operated by First.

Ward councillors expressed concern about the changes and bus bosses have now agreed to meet with them to discuss it further.

One passenger, a 47-year-old mum of Lower Walkley who uses the service daily to take her kids to school, described it as a double blow for commuters.

She said: “This is ridiculous. This is very concerning for all residents, especially the elderly who are now likely cut off with no other way to travel in and out of Crookes.”

More information on diverted bus routes during next week is available online at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com

In addition, notices have been put up on bus stops warning people about the changes.

We asked Sheffield Council and Amey for a response and are waiting for replies.