Supertram passengers are being warned that part of the network will not operate this evening.

From around 7:30pm until end of service on Saturday, October 6, blue and purple route trams will not run between Gleadless Townend and Sheffield station due to essential overhead line works.

The blue route will run Halfway – Gleadless Townend and Sheffield Station – Malin Bridge and the purple route will be suspended.

A replacement bus will run from Herdings Park to Fitzalan Square, serving all tram stops on the way and connecting with blue trams at Gleadless Townend and Fitzalan Square.

Trams will return to normal from the start of service on Sunday, October 7.

The disruption is due to the overhead line equipment at and around the Manor Top tram stop needing maintenance work.