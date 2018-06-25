Part of South Yorkshire motorway network closed for roadworks

Part of the South Yorkshire motorway network will be closed or restricted for roadworks for most of this week.

The M18 southbound to the M1 northbound link at Thurcroft, Rotherham, will be fully closed overnight for five nights from tonight for carriageway repairs.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route, the Highways Agency said.

