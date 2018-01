Have your say

Part of a South Yorkshire motorway will be closed overnight tonight.

Drivers are being warned that the northbound exit slip road of the M1 at junction 32 at Thurcroft will be shut later between 8pm sand 6am.

Highways England said it was due to roadworks and there will be diversions in place.

They added that the work is subject to change due to 'weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.'