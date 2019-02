Part of a major Sheffield road is closed this afternoon, as tree felling work is carried out.

A short section of the side of the Penistone Road, going towards the city centre, is closed near to Aldi in Hillsborough.

Traffic is being diverted to Hillfoot Road while tree felling work continues.

A crane is currently place to assist with the felling work.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its 7 service was experiencing delays on Penistone Road this afternoon.

.