Part of M1 near Sheffield closed due to ongoing police incident

Part of the M1 near Sheffield is closed due to an ongoing police incident

The M1 is closed south bound after junction 38, and north bound after junction 36 whilst police deal with the incident.

Huge tailbacks are being reported in the area with police urging motorists to seek an alternative route.

Around Junction 37 at Dodworth traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slips at this time.

Posting on twitter, South Yorkshire police said: “ As rush hour approaches we'll keep you updated but please consider making alternative plans for your journey home if this affects you.”