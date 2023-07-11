“I can’t believe I'm writing this, we only spoke the other day… RIP Darren.”

A pedestrian killed in a fatal collision in Parson Cross on Sunday has been named locally as Darren Lee.

At around 12.50am on Sunday, July 9, emergency services were scrambled to a collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man on Wordsworth Avenue in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield.

Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, tributes paid online by mourning friends and named the victim as Sheffield father Darren Lee. He was 32.

One of Darren’s school friends wrote online: “I can't believe I'm writing this, we only spoke the other day. RIP Darren Lee, taken far too soon. Sending love to your babies and family I’ll miss seeing you about and having a natter.”

Another wrote: “I still can't believe it, it doesn't feel real, I saw him the other week and we spoke about being in school and shit we all used to get up to.”

Dozens of others have shared their heartache at his sudden passing. Friends on The Star’s Facebook page wrote that Darren was “a childhood friend they would never forget” and they “can’t get their head around what’s happened.”

Annmarie Middleton Cook wrote: “RIP Darren I will treasure the laughs we used to have fly safe pal sending love to your beautiful children and family.”

Following the crash in the early hours of Sunday, the driver of the Golf – a 37-year-old – was arrested on suspicion of causing dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

Yesterday, police officers stepped up their search for witnesses by appealing for the occupants of a Skoda seen in the area of Wordsworth Avenue, which was possibly a taxi, to come forward.

The occupants of the Skoda, or anyone who thinks they may have information that could help officers in their investigation, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 42 of July 9, 2023, or visit the police’s online portal.

