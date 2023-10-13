Barnsley park ranger has jaw broken in conflict with off-road bikers, sparking appeal to identify riders
One of the riders is believed to have seriously assaulted the park ranger, who was knocked unconscious.
A park ranger, on duty at the Langsett Reservoir in Barnsley on September 24, was approached and seriously injured by a large group of off-road bikers.
It is alleged that the ranger attempted to stop the riders, during which an altercation occurred and one is believed to have seriously assaulted the park ranger.
The ranger was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and people with information to come forward and assist with enquiries in order to identify the person captured on this video.
Following the incident, it is reported that the riders left the area, travelling towards Brook House Lane and onto the A616.
Off Road Bike Team Sergeant Shirley said: "We are keen to identify the riders in the video and speak to them in connection to our enquiries.
!We’re also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the assault."
People who have any information can contact SYP online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 417 of 24 September 2023.