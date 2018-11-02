Park Hill flats: ‘Preparatory work’ begins on second phase of major Sheffield redevelopment

‘Preparatory work’ on the second phase of the redevelopment of Sheffield’s iconic Park Hill flats has begun.

This morning, JCB diggers were seen working in the secure part of the site, clearing the ground and creating access routes.

The company today confirmed ‘preparation’ at the site had started but said formal work on phase two will not begin until ‘late November’.

The long-awaited second phase of the huge redevelopment will focus on the section of the building nearest South Street, attached to the currently completed section by the famous ‘i love you’ bridge.

It will provide almost 200 further flats – including 137 two-bedroom flats, 43 one-bed homes and 19 three-bed units – although this time there will be no affordable housing on offer.

As well as residential flats, the £25 million redevelopment will also include space for businesses along the ground floor.

While the flats of phase one were covered with panels of vibrant primary colours, the planning application said phase two would be given a 'much lighter touch' where colours would be used 'in a more restrained manner'.

When the flats were first built in the late 1950s and early 1960s, they were considered a model of urban development, but by the 1990s had fallen into disrepair.

In 1998, the building was Grade II listed and then bought by Manchester-based developer Urban Splash.

The redevelopment of the entire site – which is the largest listed structure in Europe – is expected to take five years.