Parents praise Sheffield school rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

A primary school in Sheffield has maintained its positive rating after visit from inspectors.

Hallam Primary School, in Fulwood, has kept its good judgement, the first short inspection from Ofsted since it was given it in September 2013.

Pupils at Hallam Primary School, in Sheffield

Headteacher Chris Stewart, who was described as 'inspirational' in the report, said: "The inspection was a really positive experience and I’m delighted that the hard work of the staff team was recognised.

"I feel lucky to be able to lead this team and fortunate to work with such a great group of adults and children.”

More than 300 parents shared their views with Ofsted prior to the report, with 99 per cent stating that they would recommend the school to others.

Inspectors found that pupils were 'extremely well behaved' and achieve well in school, which was said to be a 'happy place to work and learn'.

They said the school could further improve to an outstanding judgement by continuing to coach and support new staff, develop the subject knowledge of support staff and continue to promote healthy eating choices.

Mr Stewart added: "We now have a clear set of objectives to work on and the team are fully committed to continuing their journey towards an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted judgement.”

The school became part of Tapton School Academy Trust in August 2015.

The trust's director of primaries, Angela Lant, said: "Staff, children and parents have all worked hard over the last two years to ensure that the school is a great place to be.

“The trust continues to work in partnership with the school and we are very happy with the progress the school is making."