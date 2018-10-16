Parents launch fundraising drive to buy equipment for Sheffield primary school playground 

The youngest pupils at a Sheffield primary school could soon have some new equipment to play on after a fundraising campaign was launched.

Parents of children at Ann’s Grove Primary School, in Heeley want to raise £2,000 to buy new equipment for the nursery and reception play area.

The playground at Ann's Grove Primary, in Heeley

A large piece of wooden playground equipment had to be removed because of health and safety concerns.

Marcus Watkinson set up the fundraising page after his four-year-old son Cain started at the school in September.

He said: “There are two reception classes and the nursery that share a playground that had a great piece of equipment in but that had to be removed.

Marcus Watkinson with son Cain

“All the children loved it, but now it’s gone we really need to look to replace such a big part of the young people’s area.

“Due to all the Government cuts to schools, our local school Ann's Grove doesn't have the funds to replace the equipment, so as parents we have took it upon ourselves to help the school raise as much money as we can to get some new equipment for the nursery and reception play area.

“We are asking for any kind of donation to help put a smile back on the faces of the three-to-five-year-olds at our school and as we know a happy child at school is a child that will learn more.”

Headteacher Sam Fearnehough said parents at the school have always been supportive.

“A large piece of outdoor play equipment had to be removed from the nursery and reception play area recently because it can't be repaired anymore,” she said.

“Our parents at Ann’s Grove are always very supportive and I am so grateful to them for helping the school meet the cost of a replacement by fundraising.”

To donate to the fundraising page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marcus-watkinson

