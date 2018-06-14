Parents hit out at council decision to ditch traffic warden on 'dangerous' crossing

Concerned parents have spoken out about plans to not re-recruit a traffic warden outside a primary school in Crosspool.

Parents of pupils at Lydgate Junior School raised concerns about their children's safety with Councillor Mohammed Mahroff, Lib Dems, after the council decided to lose the traffic warden on a nearby road.

Coun Mahroof has since been pressing the council to reverse their decision.

He said: “The safety of a child when they are travelling to school should be of paramount concern for the council. It is clear that the layout of the road necessitates a safely managed crossing.

“I am pushing them to reconsider their decision and recruit a new school crossing warden as soon as possible to avoid any chance of future accidents or injury to children.”

The school and Sheffield City Council agreed not to recruit a new traffic warden in February after undertaking an assessment at the site.

Coun Mahroof urged the council re-assess the area and change their mind at a recent full council meeting.

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for highways and planning, agreed to re-visit the site with officers but said: “I will not be overruling the fair and transparent process we have for dealing with such matters.

“The school has been assessed, incorporating added factors and fell well below the criteria.”