Parents fuming at late-night fireworks in Sheffield - this is what you can legally do

Furious parents have been left confused after 'unexplained fireworks' were set off late last night across Sheffield.

Many parents were kept awake through the night as fireworks were reportedly set off around Handsworth, Brightside and Attercliffe.

A furious resident took to Sheffield Forum to complain about a 'cavalcade' of cars blaring their horns on West Street before hearing loud fireworks at about 12.45am.

Other residents were quick to share their stories about the fireworks going off, this time around the Brightside area; even asking if there was a festival on.

Some said the fireworks have been going off late at night all week with parents on Facebook complaining they're keeping their children 'awake through the night'.

Although people are allowed to set off fireworks, there are certain rules for when they can be set off and who can buy them.

According to Gov.uk, you can only buy fireworks if you're over 18 and can't be set off between 11pm and 7am.

However, this does not apply for Bonfire night when there's a midnight curfew as well as New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year when the cut off is 1am.

Adult fireworks can be either category two or three with only professionals able to use category four fireworks.

Anyone found selling or using fireworks illegally could face an on-the-spot fine of £90, a fine of up to £5,000 or up to six months in jail.