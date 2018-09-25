Parents ‘distraught’ as they wait for children outside Fir Vale School after brawl

Worried Sheffield parents waiting for their children outside Fir Vale School have been left distraught by news of a brawl.

A number of police cars and ambulances raced to the school at around 2pm following reports of an altercation between students.

Fir Vale School

The school was closed while video footage emerged showing police ushering large groups of students to the streets outside.

Headteacher Simon Hawkins said that any child who ‘should not leave early will be supervised on site in our library’.

Parents now waiting to pick their children up outside of the school have told the Star they are ‘distraught’ with little information available from police.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 12.55pm this afternoon (Tuesday 25 September), police were called to Fir Vale School on Owler Lane, following reports of an altercation between a group of students.

“Officers were deployed and on arrival found that a large number of people had gathered at the gates.

“The crowds have now dispersed and officers remain in the area, liaising with the school.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service says two patients were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

More to follow.