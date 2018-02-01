A Sheffield man, who was left paralysed and unable to speak by tumours in his brain and spine, is hoping to raise funds for CLIC Sargent.

Alex Donnelly, from Lowedges, has shared his story, in the run up to World Cancer Day this Sunday, to encourage the public to support CLIC Sargent - the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

Alex had already lost his mum, Caroline, to cancer three years earlier when he himself was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and was given just a 50/50 chance of survival. Alex had started to experience headaches, blurred vision, problems with his co-ordination and fatigue.

“I had no motivation at all, and was sleeping until 3.30pm every day,” said the 22-year-old.

“I’d been to my GP four or five times before I got referred for the CT scan, and I think even my family thought I was a hypochondriac.

“When they told me it was cancer, I remember thinking I couldn’t die, as I couldn’t leave my dad on his own.”

After an operation to remove the tumour caused an internal bleed, Alex fell into a coma, leaving him on life support in intensive care for two months. When he woke, he was paralysed and couldn’t speak. He needed a tracheotomy and was so weak he had to be hoisted around everywhere.

Throughout this difficult time, Alex was supported by a CLIC Sargent Nurse and a Support Worker, who provided practical, emotional and financial support. Today, Alex has learned to walk again and is slowly regaining control of his body.

He added: “Donating and wearing a Band Against Cancer wristband may seem like a small thing but it will have a massive impact because CLIC Sargent makes such a difference for families like mine.”