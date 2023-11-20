The new venue will also have karaoke, pool tables, shuffleboard and more

A new bar with 35 screens and activities ranging from VR gaming to shuffleboard is set to open soon near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

How the new Panenka bar at Sheffield's New Era Square, just off Bramall Lane, will look

Panenka Bar & Grill is named after the cheeky chipped penalty which can make either keeper or taker look foolish, depending on the outcome, and it will be showing all the football and other sporting action on its vast array of screens.

But the new venue, located at Sheffield's New Era Square, between Bramall Lane and London Road, on the edge of St Mary's Roundabout, will be much more than just a sports bar.

The new Panenka bar at New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, Sheffield, will feature pool tables along with a range of other activities, from karaoke to VR gaming

Set over two floors it will host a range of activities including karaoke, augmented reality darts where slinging your arrows becomes part of the wider gameplay, pool tables, shuffleboard, arcade games and virtual reality pods allowing up to four players to immerse themselves in new worlds.

As the finishing touches are made ahead of its opening, Panenka has shared these CGI images with The Star showing how it will look.

Panenka will have an Asian-inspired menu featuring Korean fried chicken, bao buns, Korean corndogs, burgers, gyozas and more, with a wide range of drinks, including 'premium' beers and cocktails. There will also be a bottomless brunch experience available.

Inside the new Panenka bar, at New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, Sheffield, where activities will include augmented reality darts

Sports fans will be able to book VIP booths where up to 15 guests can follow the action on a big screen while enjoying waiter service and exclusive access to mini fridges.

There will be exclusive discounts for Sheffield United Women season ticket holders on match days too.

How the new Panenka bar, at New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, Sheffield, will look

Special family deals are planned during the daytime at weekends, and there will be live DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.

Panenka's general manager, Stuart Jones, said: "Panenka will be the ultimate social experience. We're hoping to bring a bit more vibrancy to this relatively underused area of Sheffield with this new destination venue, and to bridge the gap between London Road and Abbeydale Road and the city centre.

"We want it to be for everyone, providing entertainment for families, something unique for students and a place people can get together for after-work drinks with a difference."

Panenka is set to launch during the week beginning on Monday, December 11. It will be open late, from 4pm-1am from Monday to Thursday, 12pm-2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm-midnight on Sundays.